Checkers Blank IceHogs to End Rockford's Win Streak

The Charlotte Checkers shut out the Rockford IceHogs at the BMO Harris Bank Center to end the Hogs' five-game winning streak.

The Checkers received goals from Andrew Poturalski and Valentin Zykov to help Alex Nedeljkovic's shutout bid in the 2-0 Checkers victory. Nedeljkovic stopped all 32 IceHogs shots.

Rockford goaltender Jeff Glass made 34 saves starting in net.

The IceHogs played without Brandon Mashinter, Pierre-Cedric Labrie, and captain Jake Dowell, all scratched from the lineup. Rockford starts a four-game road trip on Tuesday with back-to-back games in Manitoba before two games in California against San Diego and Ontario. The Hogs are back home on February 28 against the Moose.