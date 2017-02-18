Man injured in shooting on Rockford's East side

Rockford Police say a man is injured after a shooting on Rockford East side this evening.

Police say around 5:45 p.m. officers responded to a car that was hit by gunfire at the intersection of E. Gate Parkway and Broadway St. Two men were inside and one of them was hit.

The victim was transferred to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are searching for a dark colored car with four black men inside.

Details are limited at this time. 13 News will update this story as more information becomes available.