Police and firefighters hit the ice for charity game

Area firefighters and police officers traded in their uniforms for hockey jerseys today for the annual Guns and Hoses game.

Every year, the two departments battle it out for bragging rights.

But while it can get pretty competitive, it's also a way for the two teams to raise money for local charities around the Stateline.

This year's proceeds go to the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.

"You know we love each other like brothers, but man we have a lot of competition between us, but it's awesome, it's a lot of friends, who see each other on the job and come out here and have a little competition, friendly... sometimes," said Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea.



The game wrapped up this afternoon, just before the Rockford Ice Hogs took the ice.