New memorial sign honors life of motorcyclist

Six months ago, a local marine was killed riding his motorcycle in Roscoe.

Now, a new sign stands at the intersection where he lost his life.

"I loved him with all my heart and he was my soul mate and just to know how much other people loved him just reaffirms to me how wonderful a guy he really was," said his girlfriend Jennifer Snow.

It was an emotional afternoon, as family and friends of David Plotz gathered at the intersection to put up the sign.

Together, they shared memories of David and sang the "Star-Spangled Banner" to honor his service in the marines.

But it's not just about the memorial on Saturday. They hope the sign continues to honor David's memory everyday, by reminding drivers to slow down.

"He's not the kind of person who would want the spotlight on him ever, that's not something he would ever have wanted to do, but i think if he knew he could bring a message to people then it would be worth it and that's what he would be glad for."

According to police reports, David was killed by a speeding car that blew past the stop sign on Roscoe Rd.

David's family and friends hope this new sign keeps other motorists and motorcyclists safe, so other families don't have to lose their loved ones.

