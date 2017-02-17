Friday Night Nets - Feb. 17 Highlights and Scores

The high school basketball season is heading into the best time of the year - IHSA's March Madness. Two overtime games in the regional championship round highlighted a wild night of hoops in the Rockford area.
Here are scores from the latest edition of 13 Sports' Friday Night Nets:
GIRLS
3-A Lutheran Regional Final:
Stillman Valley 76, Lutheran 74 (OT)
4-A Harlem Regional Final:
East 50, Hononegah 43 (OT)
BOYS
Boylan 75, Belvidere North 48
Hononegah 101, Guilford 49
Belvidere 65, East 55
Jefferson 79, Freeport 66
Auburn 67, Harlem 45
Oregon 52, Stillman Valley 39
Forreston 53, Durand 38
Aquin 78, Milledgeville 58
Ashton-Franklin Center 72, Pecatonica 54
Dixon 53, Byron 43
Lutheran 69, Mendota 56
Genoa-Kingston 65, North Boone 22
Winnebago 83, Rock Falls 70
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.