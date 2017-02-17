Friday Night Nets - Feb. 17 Highlights and Scores

The high school basketball season is heading into the best time of the year - IHSA's March Madness. Two overtime games in the regional championship round highlighted a wild night of hoops in the Rockford area.

Here are scores from the latest edition of 13 Sports' Friday Night Nets:

GIRLS

3-A Lutheran Regional Final:

Stillman Valley 76, Lutheran 74 (OT)

4-A Harlem Regional Final:

East 50, Hononegah 43 (OT)

BOYS

Boylan 75, Belvidere North 48

Hononegah 101, Guilford 49

Belvidere 65, East 55

Jefferson 79, Freeport 66

Auburn 67, Harlem 45

Oregon 52, Stillman Valley 39

Forreston 53, Durand 38

Aquin 78, Milledgeville 58

Ashton-Franklin Center 72, Pecatonica 54

Dixon 53, Byron 43

Lutheran 69, Mendota 56

Genoa-Kingston 65, North Boone 22

Winnebago 83, Rock Falls 70