Rock River Development Partnership proposes year round City Market

Every summer it comes and goes, but now there's a chance Rockford City Market could live on after the warm weather sails away.

"It really would be Rockford City Market with both indoor and outdoor components," says market director Cathy McDermott.

The Rock River Development Partnership wants to build an indoor market to hold events both during and after City Market's 20 week run.

"It's a compliment to the outdoor space, it doesn't change the outdoor market at all," says McDermott.

The building would go in on Madison Street, backing up to the City Market pavilion.

"What we're hoping to do is come at it with a little different funding formula," says Mayor Larry Morrissey.

The state grant intended to be the seed money for the indoor market never came. But Morrissey says the grant would actually be better served on a different city project. Which he says, would free up city dollars for the indoor market.

"We would take some different dollars and plug them in as a replacement for the indoor city market. Ultimately it allows us to benefit financially from the state grant. We move our money around and we'd still be able to build the indoor city market."

In 2015 city council approved a development agreement with the RRDP on this project. The money has changed, but the pitch is the same: a year round spot not only for vendors but also a space for art galleries, classes, even a shared commercial kitchen space.

"So they can grow their business before they have a storefront," says McDermott.

"I don't think there's been an entity more successful than the Rock River Partnership helping to launch and incubate very small businesses and see them move into their own storefronts," says Morrissey.

Aldermen just got this proposal this week, along with the 100-plus page document for the hotel/conference center in the Amerock building. These two multi-million dollar proposals will be debated and possibly even voted on during council meetings starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. 13 News will be there and bring you updates as they happen.