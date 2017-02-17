Boone Co. Board takes on Garden Prairie Organics

Garden Prairie residents say fresh air is hard to come by in their community.

"It's not just a smell, it's an emission. It's volatile and we've been dealing with this for a long time," said Garden Prairie resident Sue Hitzeroth.

She says it started when Garden Prairie Organics, a composting site, set up shop back in 2009.

"They'll be a day out of nowhere that you can't go outside and enjoy your property. You have to run back inside. I've gone out to put some food on the barbeque and by the time I'm done cooking it, I have no appetite," said Ray Larson.

Larson lives just half a mile down the road from the compost facility on U.S. 20.

He's also member of the Boone Co. board, which voted this week to oppose the renewal of a state permit for the composting facility.

"Hopefully, the people in power will eventually realize and put themselves in our shoes that this is a significant problem and adversely affects people's lives, their health and they can't enjoy their property," said Larson.

The board submitted letters to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency opposing the same state permit back in March 2015.

The board says this is the only way the county can legally try and get Garden Prairie Organics to address problems or to get the state to shut them down.

"We have no jurisdiction to correct any matters might be affecting the residents here," added Larson.

Garden Prairie neighbors have also signed petitions, but like the county, now have to wait for a decision from the state.

"I'd like my children and grandchildren grow up in this community without this problem, be able to go outside, play, be happy. It's not happening right now," said Hitzeroth.

The EPA is expected to make a decision on the permit later this spring. 13 news reached out to prairie garden organics multiple times for comment -- they did not respond.

