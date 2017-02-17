Vigil held for man killed in deadly 2013 shooting in Rockford

Four years ago, Jimmy Hollins was murdered at Fairgrounds Valley.

On Friday night, at the spot where the deadly shooting happened, his family and friends held a vigil to remember him.



Police say the 20-year-old was shot at the apartments and later died at the hospital.

Two men have been acquitted of his murder in court, leaving the family still wanting justice.



"Me as being a single parent to him, I raised him right, but he also lost his life to jealousy and that's a hard thing to swallow," said Angela Smith, Hollins' mother.

Hollins' murder is still unsolved. He left behind 3 children.