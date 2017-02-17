People march in Rockford in protest of Dakota Access Pipeline

The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline project appears to be moving forward.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officially announced this month that it will grant an easement to allow for the completion of the 1,100 mile long pipeline.

It's one of the final steps necessary to begin construction on the last section of the oil pipeline. In January, President Trump signed an order directing that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expedite the review and approval of the pipeline's route. All of this comes after nearly a year of protests at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

On Friday people in Rockford stormed downtown to protest the pipeline. The pipeline would go through the Missouri River, which is the Sioux reservation's only access to clean drinking water.

Organizers in Friday's march say they are standing up for the reservation, as well as for future generations.

"If we want to look toward our future generations and make sure they have clean drinking water and a livable climate, then we need to act now," Forest City 360 Organizer Jessie Crow-Mermel said.

Many of Friday's protesters were in Standing Rock to protest before the winter months.

