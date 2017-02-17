DeKalb doctor sentenced to 7 years in prison

A former DeKalb doctor is sentenced to prison for tax fraud and illegally giving out prescription drugs.



Richard Ng, 65, will spend more than seven years in prison.

He must also pay more than $2 million in restitution and fines.

He pleaded guilty to the charges last year.

Ng ran the Sauk Medical Clinic and court documents say he admitted to giving clients drugs without prescriptions.

The documents went on to say he didn't report more than $280,000 dollars in an income tax return.

As a result, Ng also lost his medical license.