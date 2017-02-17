Uncommon Steps 2 Success to hold fundraiser to help ex-cons re-enter society

Taking the steps to success--that's what a re-entry program is trying to help ex-offenders do in the Stateline.

Uncommon Steps 2 Success gives ex-felons opportunities to rebuild their lives after prison. It helps them with employment training, life skills and social skills. Steps 2 Success is looking for help to do that with a special fundraiser Saturday.

"We're excited, we have door prizes, silent auction pieces," Founder and Program Director Yolonda Harris said. "We have Stephanie Goldsmith Canada performing so we have dancing and music and dinner and vendors."

The event kicks off Saturday 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Burpee Museum.