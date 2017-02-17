Rockford firefighters, cops compete on ice for charity

The Rockford Fire and Police Departments take the ice this Saturday all in the name of charity.

The annual competition dubbed "Guns and Hoses" pits the two departments against one another in a game of hockey. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. at the BMO. Rockford's Fire Chief Derek Bergsten says his department has a good shot at winning.

"Hopefully the fire department wins. I'm a little biased on what team I'm rooting for but the fire department and the police department always pick great causes to raise funds for," said Bergsten.

All proceeds from the game benefit the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.