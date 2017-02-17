Harlem Girls Bowling on Top after Day 1 at State

The Harlem girls bowling team is in prime position to add a second state bowling trophy to the Huskies' display case, taking first place as a team after the first day of competition at the state finals, hosted by the Cherry Bowl.
Sophomore Kayla Verstraete rolled a 1,360 score, the fifth best individual total amongst all bowlers, as Harlem owns a slim 70-pin lead on second place Lockport Township.
Fellow NIC-10 teams Guilford (10th) and Freeport (12th) stayed above the cut-line to advance to Saturday's second day of bowling. The Lady Pretzels made the cut by just 13 pins.
Dixon also competed as a team at state, but finished 21st to miss advancement to the second day at the Cherry Bowl, which is hosting the IHSA state finals for the 25th year.
