Lutzow named to IHSA All-State Academic Team

Belvidere North Senior Jenna Lutzow has been selected to the 2017 IHSA All-State Academic Team. Lutzow is one of 26 student-athletes honored throughout the state of Illinois. The 13 male and 13 female honorees of the IHSA’s top academic honor were chosen from a group that included more than 430 students.

Nominees needed to have a minimum 3.50 grade point average on 4.0 scale, participated in at least two IHSA sponsored sports or activities during each of the last two years and demonstrated outstanding citizenship.

“This is a tremendous honor and I hope every student who was nominated takes a great deal of pride in all that they have accomplished,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “These students are the embodiment of what it means to take advantage of the entire high school experience.”

Lutzow had a very successful cross country and track career at BNHS. This fall she was the 2016 2A Cross Country State Champion and led her team to their first state championship. Last spring, Jenna finished second at the 3-A IHSA state meet in the 800 meter run. She will be back on the track this spring.