Rockford man arrested on armed robbery, burglary charges

A Rockford man has been arrested for allegedly robbing one business last night and breaking into another early this morning.

Jeremy Keckler, 43, has been charged with armed robbery and burglary.

Police believe Keckler robbed the Doughboy's Donuts in the 3300 block of 11th Street while armed with a crow bar around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Then, police say Keckler broke into the Grant Park Tavern in the 3000 block of Kishwaukee Street around 3 a.m. Friday and stole cash.

Surveillance video from Grant Park Tavern helped police connect Keckler to the crime. During the investigation at the scene officers located Keckler, who closely matched the suspect on the video, in the area of the business and arrested him.

Keckler is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.