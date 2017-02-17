Winnebago County prosecutor announces murder charges for Mernack

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office has announced that Michael Mernack faces first degree murder charges.

Mernack is accused of killing 16-year-old Rebecca Finkenhofer and shooting of her grandmother Cheryl Puckett in Machesney Park during the early morning hours of December 28.

Mernack also faces attempted murder, aggravated battery and home invasion charges. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on $2 million bond.

Mernack was shot by police during the incident and had been hospitalized because of his injuries.

Authorities say Mernack shot Puckett, then shot and stabbed Finkenhofer at their home in the 1000 block of Minns Drive in Machesney Park around 12:30 a.m. December 28.

Police say Mernack, 36, was shot by deputies shortly after they arrived on the scene. They say they found him armed with a gun outside the apartment when they arrived. The deputy's use of force is still under review by the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.

Family members say Mernack and Rebecca's mother, Megan Cabay, dated for a time. Megan Cabay took out an order of protection against Mernack back in November.