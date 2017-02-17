Police search home, arrest man on drug and weapons charges

A Rockford man faces drug and weapons charges after police raided his house Thursday.
Christopher Lerma, 30, has been charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition no FOID card, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and criminal fortification of a residence.
On Thursday, detectives from the Rockford Police Department Gang Unit, along with members of the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Police say they found Lerma and a woman inside the home, along with a substance containing marijuana and live ammunition. Police took Lerma into custody, while the woman was released without being charged.
Lerma is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.
