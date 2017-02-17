Woman charged with DUI after crash with semi

Rockford Police say a woman has been charged with DUI after she was involved in a crash involving a semi Thursday.

Bianca Holliday, 32, of Rockford, has been charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving after revocation and a stop sign violation.

Police say Holliday's vehicle crashed into a semi-truck in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Police say Holliday's vehicle also hit a utility pole before crashing into the building at 623 East Jefferson Street.

Holliday was taken to the hospital for treatment to minor injuries. No one else was injured during the accident.

Holliday is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.