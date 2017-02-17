Former Illinois Rep. Bob Michel dead at age 93

Former House Minority Leader Bob Michel is dead at age 93.

The Peoria Republican served the 18th district from 1957 to 1995. He was House Minority Leader for 14 of those years. A graduate of Peoria High School and Bradley University, Michel's political career started in 1949 as an assistant to U.S. Rep. Harold Velde.

Michel was a conservative known for bipartisanship throughout his career. He left the House in 1995, just as the GOP won a House majority for the first time in decades.

"Bob is remembered for his uncommon decency and his common sense Midwestern values," said U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-18). He was a true statesman and an example for all of us in public service. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his entire family. May God bless him.”

Several landmarks around the Peoria area are named for Michel, including the Bob Michel Bridge across the Illinois River, the Bob Michel Student Center at Bradley University, and the Bob Michel VA Clinic.

Bradley University President Gary Roberts is also remembering the legacy of one of the campus' most famous alumni.

“Congressman Michel and his wife Corinne were true models of dedicated public servants,” said Bradley President Gary Roberts. “The University and the community are indebted to the Michels for their loyalty to their alma mater and their distinguished leadership in our community and the nation.”

Bradley University created the following tribute to Michel in 2011.