Rockford Police: Suspect robs shop with tire iron

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police are investigating an armed robbery of a doughnut shop Thursday night. 

Police say officers were called out to the Doughboys Donuts in the 3300 block of 11th Street Thursday night on a report of an armed robbery. 

Police say the suspect came into the business armed with a tire iron and demanded money from an employee. The suspect then ran away with an unknown amount of cash. 

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20's or early 30's, about 5'10", 200 pounds and wearing a black "Everlast" hooded sweatshirt. 

