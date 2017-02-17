Atwood Golf Course opening this weekend due to warm weather

The Atwood Golf Course at the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County will be open this weekend.

Director of Golf Mike Durand says that, due to the warm weather, the course will be open from Friday through Monday.

The course will open at noon Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Golfers can call 815-623-2411 for tee times or visit their website.

The daily fees are as follows: 9 holes walking- $10, 9 holes riding- $15, 18 holes walking- $15,18 holes riding- $25.