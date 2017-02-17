Man shot in the leg in Rockford overnight

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting overnight that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say officers were called out to the area of Broadway and 24th Street during the early morning hours Friday on a report of gunshots in the area.

A short time later, a call came in about a victim with a gunshot wound to his leg who just arrived at a local hospital.

The 23-year-old victim told police that he was driving in his car when a dark colored vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside started shooting.

The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured during the shooting.

Police say the investigation into this crime is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.