CherryVale Mall shooting suspect convicted

A suspect in a shooting last year at CherryVale Mall is found guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office.
Donald Ashford Junior was arrested back in October after crashing his car into a Rockford Police cruiser.
Officers say his car matched the one described after a shooting at CherryVale Mall. Ashford Jr. faces between four and 15 years in prison.
