Freeport vying for $450k to combat domestic violence

Freeport's police department and VOICES of Stephenson County announce a new proposal to improve domestic violence services in the area.

"Between the reports to Freeport Police Department, and to the amount of victims that we see at our office, we're missing about 100 victims a year," said Barb Wells, VOICES program supervisor and therapist.

The collaborative proposal is for a $450,000 grant from the department of justice. The money could be put towards additional staff at VOICES, a special victims investigator at Freeport Police Department, and ultimately, enhancing public safety.

"No city is immune to that, we saw that this week where we had a double homicide that was domestic related, so any additional we can put in to that is money well spent," said Freeport Police Chief Todd Barkalow.

Officials will find out this summer if they get the grant funding. They are hoping the program can begin by October 1st.