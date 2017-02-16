Woodward donation bringing STEM to Discovery Center

There's a lot kids can learn about at the Discovery Center and now thanks to a new donation they can learn even more.
Woodward gave the museum more than $150,000.
That money is growing toward an interactive STEM program.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
The hope is to get children more interested in stem so that they pursue careers in those fields.
