Championship night in girls basketball playoffs

This week is the week in which small schools battle for Sectional titles and big schools go after Regional titles, making for a lot of championship excitement on Thursday and Friday.

In 4-A, Boylan overcame a slow start to beat Guilford, 51-27, to win the Regional title on its home court. Guilford started out with a lot of intensity, taking a 9-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. But Boylan settled down and used its pressure defense to fluster Guilford. Frankie Schiro hit four three pointers in the second quarter, helping give Boylan a 28-14 lead and the Lady Titans never looked back. Boylan moves on to the Hampshire Sectional against Dundee-Crown.

In 3-A, Rock Falls beat Genoa-Kingston, 54-40, to advance to the Kaneland Sectional next week.

In the 2-A Princeton Sectional final, defending state champ Byron held off a tough test from Hall to win 38-31 and advance to the Monmouth Super-Sectional next week against Sherrard.

In 1-A, Ashton-Franklin Center's season comes to an end, as the Lady Raiders fell to Annawan, 48-34. Galena knocked off Eastland, 63-58, in the Pearl City Sectional final, setting up a Super-Sectional date with Annawan.

A couple of Regional titles will be decided Friday. In 3-A, Rockford Lutheran hosts Stillman Valley in a rematch of a regular season game that Stillman Valley won on Lutheran's home court. And in 4-A, Hononegah takes on East in the Harlem Regional title game. Hononegah won the regular season game between the two teams.