Goodwill hopes to be more accessible with new downtown location

Goodwill hopes to make a bigger impact with its new downtown location.

Goodwill moved its office building to North Church Street. With multiple bus stops nearby that run often and on weekends, it's a move Goodwill says will give people better access to its services. One of those services is helping people get their GED.

"We get them up to an educational level where by then they can set for GED classes at Rock Valley College," Goodwill President Sam Schmitz said. "Once they're ready to sit for the GED test, Goodwill provides a scholarship to pay for that."

That scholarship is about $140. Goodwill's new location has brand new classrooms and computer labs.