Report: life expectancy drops for Americans, drug overdoses, suicides major factors

A new report shows for the first time in 20 years life expectancy has fallen in the U.S.

While life expectancy has only fallen by about 2 months, the medical journal The Lancet cites drug overdoses and suicides as major factors to the drop. Just last week the Winnebago County Coroner released the drug overdose numbers for 2016. The coroner says 96 people died in Winnebago County from a drug overdose, slightly more than the 92 people who died in 2015.

"The numbers have climbed at a moderate rate however that last several years they have been pretty steady," Coroner Bill Hintz said.

The report specifically mentions Caucasians are affected the most by the life expectancy drop. In Winnebago County, 75 percent of people who died due to drug overdoses were Caucasian.