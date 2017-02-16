Plans for an Indoor Market go before Rockford aldermen next week

Rockford aldermen have another big investment in downtown to consider: building an indoor market.



The Rock River Development Partnership always intended to expand the popular Rockford City Market with this year-round indoor facility that would go on Madison Street.



But the seed money to build the indoor market never came from the state.



Now the RRDP is asking the city to commit $4 million dollars over 20 years.



They say it would allow them to get a construction loan at a bank to start building the market.



The development agreement modification is slated for discussion at city hall during a special Planning and Development Committee meeting at 5 p.m. The hotel and conference center project is slated for discussion before it.