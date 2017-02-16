City releases development agreement with Gorman online

It's online. The City of Rockford and developer Gorman & Company's latest agreement to build a hotel and conference center in downtown is now public.

The 100-page draft proposal is posted on the city's website.



The project calls for a complete renovation of the 13 story historic Amerock building.



This is the third version of the agreement. This one calls for the city to pay $13 million for a conference center instead of building a parking garage.



Aldermen formally discuss this agreement with the mayor and developer on Tuesday at a special Planning and Development committee meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall. This is also when the first vote on it could be taken.