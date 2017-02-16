Search of Rockford home finds pounds of cocaine, thousands of dollars in cash

Two suspects have been arrested after authorities say they found over six pounds of cocaine, a pound of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash inside a Rockford home.

Rockford Police, along with DEA agents, executed a search warrant at 1621 Loomis Street Thursday. They say they found over 3,000 grams of cocaine, over 500 grams of marijuana and over $15,000 in cash. Authorities also seized two vehicles.

Police arrested Francisco Trejo, 26, and Jasmin Brito, 27, both of Rockford.

They have both been charged with possession with intent to deliver over 900 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver 500-2000 grams of cannabis. They are being held in the Winnebago County Jail.