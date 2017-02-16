Trump announces pick for labor secretary, talks leaks about Russia

In his first solo news conference since the inauguration, President Trump announced his pick for labor secretary: Alex Acosta.

Acosta was selected a day after Trump's first nominee, fast-food executive Andrew Puzder, withdrew when he lost support among Republican senators.

Trump said at a White House news conference Thursday that he believes Acosta will be "tremendous" in the Cabinet job.

Acosta is dean of the Florida International University law school, has a law degree from Harvard and is a former member of the National Labor Relations Board. He also served as a federal prosecutor in Florida.

Puzder pulled out after it was revealed that he once employed a housekeeper who was not authorized to work in the U.S.

Trump then took questions from reporters, touching on the state of jobs in the U.S. almost one month into his presidency.

"I inherited a mess. It's a mess - at home and abroad, a mess," Trump said. "Jobs are pouring out of the country. You see what's going on with all of the companies leaving our country, going to mexico and other places. Low pay, low wages, mass instability overseas no matter where you look."

President Trump also touched on reported leaks to the Russian government, denying any contact between his campaign and Russia.

"The leaks are real. You're the one who wrote about them and reported them: the leaks are real. You know what they say, you saw it. And the leaks are absolutely real. The news is fake, because so much of the news is fake."

President Trump says he has called the Justice Department to look into the leaks.

During the press conference Trump said that former national security adviser Michael Flynn was ousted from his position for "just doing his job." He said he was not happy with the way Flynn related information to Vice President Mike Pence, but added that he didn't think what Flynn did, calling a Russian diplomat during the White House transition, was wrong.