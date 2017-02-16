Beer and yoga event coming to Rockford

If you like yoga and you like beer, Prairie Street Brewing Company has an event for you.

It's hosting Ale Yeah Yoga. Each session includes 60 minutes of yoga followed by a pint of beer and granola bar pairing.

Ale Yeah Yoga is this Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and you can get tickets now.

They're 20 dollars. You must be 21 or older. If you can't make it this Sunday, there are also events on May 7, August 13 and November 13. To look at or buy tickets CLICK HERE.