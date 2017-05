Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was the National League MVP in 2016, so there weren't many pitchers in the league who could fool him at the plate.

So when Bryant thought he was taking batting practice from a sound guy during a promo shoot for Red Bull, he didn't seem too worried.

Little did he know that the "sound guy" was Hall of Fame pitcher and former Cub Greg Maddux! Watch Bryant's face when "Mad Dog" Maddux starts tossing curveballs.