Dixon Police arrest man on drug charges

A Dixon man was arrested Wednesday on several drug charges.
Jordan Heintzelman, 21, has been charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (30-500 grams), unlawful possession of cannabis (100-500 grams) and possession of a controlled substance.
Dixon Police say officers executed a search warrant at Heintzelman's home in the 1200 block of North Galena Avenue in Dixon around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say they found over half a pound of marijuana, along with small amounts of heroin, morphine and hydrocodone inside the home.
Heintzelman is now being held in the Lee County Jail.
