Rockford Police: Man arrested after running from traffic stop

Rockford Police arrested a man Monday on drug and weapons charges after they say he ran from officers during a traffic stop.

Malik Williams, 20, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a gang member, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, armed violence and resisting a peace officer. Williams was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Police say officers stopped a vehicle in the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive around 12:45 p.m. Monday. They say Williams was a passenger in the vehicle and got out and started running from police once the stop was made.

Officers established a perimeter and were able to find Williams. Officers say they found a handgun and 5 grams of cocaine during the investigation.

Williams is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.