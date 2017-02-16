Rock City under boil order after water main break

Areas of Rock City in Stephenson County are under a boil order after a water main break last night, according to city officials.



They say the order effects portions of North of Market Street and West of Washington Street, including Hillcrest and Douglas streets.



City officials say there is no exact timetable for it to be lifted, however they hope for it to be in the next 24 hours.



Signs and notifications have been sent out to effected residents.