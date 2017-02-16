UPDATE: Customer service center adding 175 jobs in Rockford

UPDATE: "Rockford needs more jobs available to people," that's Anna Patten, a Rockford mom of six who after 15 years at home wants to get back to work.

"Getting back out in the workplace has been kind of hard, but I'm excited about this new leg of my life," said Patten.

She's one of more than 250 people applying for one of 175 new jobs at Alorica. Alorica is one of the largest customer service solutions providers in the U.S.

The company came to Rockford on Spring Brook Rd. less than a year ago and already employs more than 800 local residents.

"That's a big number, just a single call center opening up with 200 jobs is big, so to add that to this workforce is great," said CEO and president of Rockford Chamber of Commerce Einar Forsman.

Out of the 175 jobs Alorica is hiring for most are for chat-based customer service representatives and tech support.



The company says there's room to move up and build a career. However the company wouldn't say how much money these positions pay.

Forsman says while he's excited to see the new jobs, it's not all about hiring, but getting employees to stay.

"To avoid as much turnover as employees as possible, then you build a strong base of workforce in Rockford, they're residents, they're going to be good customers, they're going to spend money," said Forsman.

Patten hopes shes not only among the 175 people hired, but one who can stay long term and add to that Rockford workforce.



The company says it will accept applications for the positions over the next two weeks.

If you missed the application event today, there's another one tomorrow...

Location: 7180 Spring Brook Rd a, Rockford, IL 61114



To read more about job opportunities at Alorica, click here.

