Rockford Subway robbed Wed. night

Rockford Police say a fast food restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Police say a man dressed in all black with his face covered walked into the Subway in the 3000 block of North Rockton around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect, armed with a handgun, demanded money from the employees. After stealing some cash, police say the suspect ran away east down Barton Blvd.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Rockford Police.