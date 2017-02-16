UPDATE: City leaders address violent crime at Rockford town hall meeting

UPDATE: Dozens of people gathered in Rockford Thursday morning to hear from the area's two top cops.

Violent crime was at the forefront of the discussion and the city's leaders told residents it will take time to fix it.

"I refer to it as an aircraft carrier. It has been sailing in one direction for a long time or the wrong direction. Aircraft carriers do not turn around in one night. They take some time," said Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea.

O'Shea, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana and other community leaders spoke with residents at Wesley Willows.

They talked about quality of life concerns like people speeding or blowing stop signs in the area.

All things O'Shea says his force will focus more on when the city's violent crime problem is fixed.

"Once we get rid of the violence criminals and the gunshots and gang members driving around and seeing each other shooting each other, once we get through that we can address the other issues. Right now, it's pretty much the violent crime and the amount of gun fire that is going on in the city," said O'Shea.

Chief O'Shea says there is a unified front across all area law enforcement and they are all starting to meet at least once a month.

There will be a special town hall meeting Thursday morning for area residents who have questions on crime or things going on in the local or state government.

The Rockford Police Chief, the Winnebago County Sheriff, Winnebago County Board Chairman and State Senator Dave Syverson will all be part of the meeting.

The town hall meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. this morning at Wesley Willows, 4141 North Rockton Avenue in Rockford.

Residents are asked to bring any concerns or questions they want the panel to answer.