Rockford Fire crews battle garage blaze on east side

Rockford Fire Department battled a garage fire on the city's east side.

Crews were called to 5210 Orchard Street around 8 p.m Wednesday night. When they arrived on scene they saw flames shooting out of the garage. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to escape.

Crews say working smoke alarms alerted homeowners of the fire. Damage is estimated at $70,000.

The fire has been ruled accidental.