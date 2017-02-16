Girls basketball Regional finals set for Friday

A couple of conference rematches highlight Friday night's girls basketball Regional championship games. In the 3-A Rockford Lutheran Regional semifinals, Lutheran knocked off Belvidere, 56-29, while Stillman Valley beat Rochelle, 58-47. That sets up a Regional championships game between Lutheran and Stillman Valley Friday night at 7 p.m. The Lady Cardinals beat the Lady Crusaders in Rockford during Big Northern Conference play earlier this season.

In the 4-A Harlem Regional semifinals, Hononegah beat Huntley, 52-26, and East beat Belvidere North, 62-54, to advance to Friday's Regional final. Hononegah beat East when the teams played for second place in the NIC-10 earlier this season. Meagan Matuska had 17 points and nine rebounds for Hononegah against Huntley, while Madi Hecox led East with 17 points to help the Lady E-Rabs punch a ticket to the Regional title game.