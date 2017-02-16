Aldermen respond to amended plans for downtown Rockford hotel

This isn't the first round of votes aldermen have cast for Gorman's Hotel and Conference Center. It's actually the third one.

This is a big one to Third Ward Alderman Tom McNamara. He says it should have been brought to him and others on council sooner.

"We've been supporting this historically and the support has only been increasing," says McNamara. "So why would we not be getting the information in a timely matter. The other frustrating thing is I don't think the current process that the administration is going through is honoring or respecting the work aldermen the city and other special interest groups have put forward to get a hotel."

Developer Gary Gorman says he did meet personally with 10 out of the 14 aldermen in the last several days, including McNamara. Mayor Morrissey says he's yet to finalize the amendment for the development agreement, but says it's coming soon. Even though McNamara personally spoke with Gorman, he says he still has big questions.

"I asked specific questions about how much hotel/motel tax would be rebated. We don't have that number. So there's a lot of questions. And when there's this many questions as we get so close to a huge vote. It just doesn't need to be this way."

Alderman Tim Durkee says he loved the project on the surface. But now he says he has to consider the impact of using taxpayer's money.

"I support downtown development, I support the concept of a hotel there," says Durkee. "But I don't support tax payer money going directly to a private venture."

Alderman Pam Connell says she shares the same sentiment.

"I am for the Amerock Building," says Connell. "It's for building downtown how could I be against it? But they want the taxpayers to be responsible for their conference center? That's a huge burden."

The city would pay for the conference center by issuing bonds. She says city council just got a handle on the budget, and questions if this is the right time.

"We just don't have that kind of money to give to a private entity, let alone the fact that if we give it to one, then how do we not give it to others."

The first time aldermen will discuss the amended development agreement for the project will be Tuesday night at a special meeting.

