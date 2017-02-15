Magic Waters names winner of waterslide naming contest - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Magic Waters names winner of waterslide naming contest

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Magic Waters Waterpark's newest ride now has a name.

After looking at hundreds of entries, Magic Waters named its "Aqualoop" waterslide "Screaming Lizard." The new thrill will have riders go from 0 to 37 miles per hour in 2 seconds. The Screaming Lizard is a looping waterslide on a 45-degree angle, dropping riders down a near vertical slide.

Last fall Magic Waters held a naming contest for the waterslide.

Jake Blaser won the name contest with "Screaming Lizard" and will receive one season pass and he and four friends will be the first down the new waterslide.

