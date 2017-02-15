Plan for proposed Boone County energy plant moves forward

Plans move forward for a new energy plant in Boone County.

County board members voted in favor of the construction of a natural gas peaker plant in Garden Prairie. The project could bring added jobs to the area but some neighbors have concerns about the location. One board member against the proposal introduced an amendment during the meeting for a bond that would leave the developer responsible for any road damage from the energy plant.

Construction is expected to begin within the year.

The energy plant would be used on days that are extremely hot or cold--when people demand more energy than is available.