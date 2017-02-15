Remedies in Rockford impacted by delayed news on cuts

According to a new report, state officials waited five months to alert dozens of domestic violence programs that their funding was eliminated, forcing layoffs and other cuts.

13 WREX reached out to Remedies Renewing Lives Wednesday to see if it was affected.

Workers said they were impacted by the funding that was cut short during the stopgap budget.

Now Remedies says it's relying on reserve funding to cover its costs, however, its been able to maintain all of the programs and keep all staff on.