Rockford man wins $225,000 in lottery

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A Rockford resident is $225,000 richer. Dennis Bragelman bought a Quick Pick Lucky Lotto ticket at the 320 Store on Court St. It matched all five numbers in the drawing, 11 - 13 - 21 - 24 - 27 – on Saturday, August 27.

Bragelman is a lifelong Rockford resident. He says he plays the lottery occasionally but always buys Quick Picks when he does play.

 

