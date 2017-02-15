Rockford man wins $225,000 in lottery

A Rockford resident is $225,000 richer. Dennis Bragelman bought a Quick Pick Lucky Lotto ticket at the 320 Store on Court St. It matched all five numbers in the drawing, 11 - 13 - 21 - 24 - 27 – on Saturday, August 27.

Bragelman is a lifelong Rockford resident. He says he plays the lottery occasionally but always buys Quick Picks when he does play.