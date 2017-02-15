Shaved ice franchise coming to Winnebago County in March

Just in time for summer, a shaved ice company is coming to Winnebago County.

Kona Ice is a national shaved ice business that will be in the Stateline serving up some sweet shaved ice at local events.



According to its Facebook Page, "We're the largest mobile shaved ice business in the whole country. We've given back over $30 million to schools, sports leagues and communities all across the nation.



Kona Ice says it works with a lot of churches and sports leagues for fundraising events. It also takes its mobile truck to festivals and fairs.



The local franchise owners have also filled out a vendor application for Rockford City Market.



The truck will officially get here in March. To lean more about Kona Ice, click here.