AAA names millennials worst generation of drivers

If you come across a bad driver on the road, chances are it's a millennial.



AAA says young millennials, people between the ages of 19 and 24, are the worst-behaved drivers.



It found 88% of young millennials do one risky behavior behind the wheel. That's anything from texting while driving to speeding and running red lights.



This report comes as U.S. traffic deaths increased by 7% to more than 35,000 in 2015.