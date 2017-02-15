AAA names millennials worst generation of drivers

If you come across a bad driver on the road, chances are it's a millennial.
AAA says young millennials, people between the ages of 19 and 24, are the worst-behaved drivers.
It found 88% of young millennials do one risky behavior behind the wheel. That's anything from texting while driving to speeding and running red lights.
This report comes as U.S. traffic deaths increased by 7% to more than 35,000 in 2015.
