Senior Resource Center announces new expansion

The Senior Resource Center in Freeport is growing... again. After moving in 2015, the center is expanding again, now to a neighboring property for a new Senior Activity Center.



"We know that every seven seconds someone turns 50, so this expansion makes perfect sense. We are literally growing for the next generation of seniors," said Senior Resource Center executive director Sue Lambert.



The new activity center will feature a large meeting room, a kitchenette and a smaller meeting room. Lambert says they to expand activity offerings and host more events at the new activity center, like a trivia contest and senior safety classes.